Christopher Allen Johnson Purchases 7,500 Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Allen Johnson purchased 7,500 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SHLE opened at C$7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.20.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

