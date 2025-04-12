Christopher Allen Johnson Purchases 7,500 Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) Stock

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Allen Johnson purchased 7,500 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:SHLE opened at C$7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.20.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
