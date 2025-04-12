Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $307.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day moving average is $281.28. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after buying an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

