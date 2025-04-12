Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $381,000 Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

