Citigroup Lowers Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $40.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $62,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Onsemi by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.