Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $61.67. Approximately 6,588,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,346,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $201,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Citigroup by 34.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

