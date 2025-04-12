Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares BV Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40% Citizens Community Bancorp 13.79% 7.87% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BV Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BV Financial $37.70 million 3.91 $11.72 million $1.09 12.75 Citizens Community Bancorp $56.29 million 2.26 $13.75 million $1.33 9.56

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BV Financial. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BV Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BV Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats BV Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of investments comprising mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, and corporate debt securities. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

