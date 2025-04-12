Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 552861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of £15.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

