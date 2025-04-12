Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

CIGI opened at $111.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.36. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

