Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,562 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $152.49 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

