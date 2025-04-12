Comparing Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) & Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) and Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Larsen & Toubro pays an annual dividend of $13.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.6%. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Larsen & Toubro pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Larsen & Toubro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bird Construction and Larsen & Toubro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 20.59 Larsen & Toubro N/A N/A N/A $58.73 0.61

Analyst Recommendations

Larsen & Toubro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bird Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bird Construction and Larsen & Toubro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Construction 0 1 1 0 2.50 Larsen & Toubro 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bird Construction currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.12%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than Larsen & Toubro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Larsen & Toubro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Construction and Larsen & Toubro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A Larsen & Toubro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bird Construction beats Larsen & Toubro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. It also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, drilling, blasting, and other concrete services, as well as contract mining, mine support, and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric facilities; steel modular construction; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, public safety and defence facilities, recreation facilities, transportation, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; offers industrial maintenance, repair, and operations services; and constructs new construction and retrofit of warehousing, laboratories, manufacturing and processing facilities, data centers, office buildings, retail spaces, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, such as electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, telecommunications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves oil and gas, chemicals, liquefied natural gas, natural resources, nuclear, power, renewable energy, and water and wastewater sectors. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals. The Hydrocarbon segment provides front-end design, modular fabrication, procurement, project management, construction, installation, and commissioning for the oil and gas industry. The Power segment offers coal-based and gas-based thermal power plants, including power generation equipment with associated systems and balance-of-plant packages. The Heavy Engineering segment manufactures and supplies custom designed, engineered critical equipment and systems to the fertilizer, refinery, petrochemical, chemical, oil and gas, and thermal and nuclear power industries. The Defence Engineering segment designs, develops, produces, and supports equipment, systems, and platforms for the defense and aerospace sectors. This segment also designs, constructs, and repairs/refits defense vessels. The Others segment engages in the realty, smart world, and communication businesses, including military communications; marketing and servicing of construction and mining machinery and parts; and manufacturing and sale of rubber processing machinery. This segment also operates digital platforms, such as SuFin for B2B e-commerce; and EduTech offers engineering and technology related content. Larsen & Toubro Limited was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

