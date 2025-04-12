Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.38.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.03. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $270.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -792.16%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

