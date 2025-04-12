Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Buys New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 128,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 291.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

