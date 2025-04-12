Cornerstone Enterprises LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.3% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,054,000 after buying an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,262,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

