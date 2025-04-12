Covestor Ltd Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 33.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.52.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $218.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

