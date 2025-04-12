Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $527.88 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $652.29 and a 200-day moving average of $659.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,866.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.58.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

