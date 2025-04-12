Covestor Ltd Purchases 281 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Timken were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

