Covestor Ltd Purchases 437 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,189.48. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. This trade represents a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STRA opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

