Critical Analysis: Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -8.41% -6.59% -1.96% Nutex Health -14.09% -51.27% -9.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Nutex Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $48.21 million 1.60 -$3.79 million ($0.15) -15.73 Nutex Health $479.95 million 1.52 -$45.79 million $9.23 14.30

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Research Solutions and Nutex Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.05%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.41%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Nutex Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Nutex Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets. The company also offers Article Galaxy, a solution that allows research organizations to load their entitlements, consisting of subscriptions, discount or token packages, and their existing library of articles. In addition, it provides Manage platform, a references solution that allows users to access the article inside the platform including setting up personal folders or team folders and allows researchers to markup and take notes on the articles in a supported browser on a desktop or tablet. Further, the company’s platform facilitates the sale of published STM content sold as individual articles. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

