Critical Review: Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) and COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX)

COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

COMTEX News Network has a beta of -2.9, indicating that its share price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for COMTEX News Network and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMTEX News Network and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.60 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -19.31

COMTEX News Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Summary

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock beats COMTEX News Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMTEX News Network

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

