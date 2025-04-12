CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $377.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

