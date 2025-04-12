Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -69.71%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

