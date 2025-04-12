Crux Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up 1.7% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HMOP opened at $37.54 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

