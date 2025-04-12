Crux Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 8,179 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after buying an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE JCI opened at $77.68 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

