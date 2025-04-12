Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $455,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Allstate by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.18. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

