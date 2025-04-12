Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.