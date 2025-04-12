Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.73.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

