Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.98 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.29 and its 200 day moving average is $310.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,361,054.76. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.28 per share, with a total value of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

