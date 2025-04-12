Crux Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,228 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after buying an additional 395,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after buying an additional 239,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after buying an additional 459,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.28.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

