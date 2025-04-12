Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $1.25 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.97 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

