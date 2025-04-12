Crux Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $153.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

