CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

