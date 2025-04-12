Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after buying an additional 806,684 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $61,732,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

