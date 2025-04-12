Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CWK
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.3 %
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after buying an additional 806,684 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $61,732,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- What does consumer price index measure?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.