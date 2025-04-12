CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider John Leaver Acquires 1,012 Shares

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver bought 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$101.56 ($63.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,773.66 ($64,637.52).

John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, John Leaver purchased 2,941 shares of CVC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$6,061.40 ($3,812.20).

On Wednesday, March 12th, John Leaver acquired 35,000 shares of CVC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,185.00 ($46,028.30).

CVC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

About CVC

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in online services, online trading systems, consumer digital lending, commercial digital lending, online bill payment services, online insurance, financial software, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

