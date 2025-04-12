D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 616,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

