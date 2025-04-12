Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.09. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dana shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 146,185 shares.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Dana by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 936,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,498,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -102.56%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

