Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,488 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.