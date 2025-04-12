Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.93 ($20.38) and traded as high as €18.62 ($21.15). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €17.95 ($20.40), with a volume of 19,093,548 shares traded.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.93.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.