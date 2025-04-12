Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $35.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 21568210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Devon Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 53,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 77.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 235,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

