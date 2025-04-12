Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

