DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 95,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $51,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,693,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,838 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $149,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

