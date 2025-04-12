DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $226.00 to $192.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as low as $166.37 and last traded at $198.36, with a volume of 3156191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.20.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.95.

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $427,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $221,693,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $201,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

