Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $310.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $282.24 and a 52 week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

