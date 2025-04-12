Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allegion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Allegion Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

