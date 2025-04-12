Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 171,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,671,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 50.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

