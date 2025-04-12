Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 118,561 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,256.62. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.