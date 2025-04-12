Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 210,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.33%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

