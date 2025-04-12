Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $361.46 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

