Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 884,489 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 884,489 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after buying an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

