Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $190,792,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,853,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $164.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $327.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

