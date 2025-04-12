Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $0.93. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 4,700 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $326.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

